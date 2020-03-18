Jones Lang Lasal: New 52-Week Low Set Today (JLL)

Jones Lang Lasal (NYSE:JLL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $97.16. Approximately 60,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 504,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 81.8% for shares of Jones Lang Lasal based on a current price of $97.51 and an average consensus analyst price target of $177.29. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $149.60 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $160.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated provides real estate and investment management services. The Company serves multinationals, corporations, institutions, occupiers, and investors from offices in markets located worldwide. Jones Lang LaSalle provides services such as tenant representation, property management, agency leasing, finance, and valuations.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jones Lang Lasal have traded between the current low of $97.16 and a high of $178.55 and are now at $97.51. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jones Lang Lasal and will alert subscribers who have JLL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.