Johnson&Johnson Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (JNJ)

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $138.69 on a volume of 1.4 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson&Johnson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $126.10 and a high of $154.50 and are now at $136.99, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

