Johnson Controls: New 52-Week Low Set Today (JCI)

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $32.55. Approximately 225,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.5 million shares.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provides building products and technology solutions. The Company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. JCI serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson Controls share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $32.55 and a high of $44.82 and are now at $32.78. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Johnson Controls has overhead space with shares priced $32.78, or 18.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $40.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.14 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.43.

