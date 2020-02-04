Johnson Controls Crosses Above its 10-day MA (JCI)

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $25.78 on a volume of 1.3 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Johnson Controls share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.82 and a 52-week low of $22.78 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $26.17 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Johnson Controls on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.66. Since that call, shares of Johnson Controls have fallen 34.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.