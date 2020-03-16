Jetblue Airways Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded today at a new 52-week low of $9.55. Approximately 1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jetblue Airways have traded between the current low of $9.55 and a high of $21.65 and are now at $9.56. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides non-stop passenger flight service through its Airbus A320 aircraft. The Company's airline is based in New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and currently flies to various destinations in the United States.

There is potential upside of 146.7% for shares of Jetblue Airways based on a current price of $9.56 and an average consensus analyst price target of $23.58. Jetblue Airways shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $18.37 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $18.38.

