Jack In The Box: New 52-Week Low Set Today (JACK)

Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $41.08. Approximately 67,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 580,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jack In The Box have traded between the current low of $41.08 and a high of $93.12 and are now at $42.30. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises restaurants. The Company provides a variety of food items including hamburgers, specialty sandwiches, salads, Mexican food, finger foods, and side items. Jack in the Box offers its products and services throughout the United States and Canada.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has potential upside of 143.1% based on a current price of $42.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $102.83. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $78.98 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $82.09.

