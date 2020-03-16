Jack In The Box: The Losing Streak Continues (JACK)

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) traded today at a new 52-week low of $37.01. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 54,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 633,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 177.0% for shares of Jack In The Box based on a current price of $37.13 and an average consensus analyst price target of $102.83. Jack In The Box shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $77.54 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $81.69.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises restaurants. The Company provides a variety of food items including hamburgers, specialty sandwiches, salads, Mexican food, finger foods, and side items. Jack in the Box offers its products and services throughout the United States and Canada.

In the past 52 weeks, Jack In The Box share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $37.01 and a high of $93.12 and are now at $37.13. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

