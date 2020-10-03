Jack In The Box Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $52.97. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 100,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 538,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 90.3% for shares of Jack In The Box based on a current price of $54.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $102.83. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $80.09 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $82.41.

Jack In The Box share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.12 and the current low of $52.97 and are currently at $54.03 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises restaurants. The Company provides a variety of food items including hamburgers, specialty sandwiches, salads, Mexican food, finger foods, and side items. Jack in the Box offers its products and services throughout the United States and Canada.

