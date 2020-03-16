Jabil Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (JBL)

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $21.25. Approximately 113,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Potential upside of 48.8% exists for Jabil Inc, based on a current level of $21.65 and analysts' average consensus price target of $32.22. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.33 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jabil Inc have traded between the current low of $21.25 and a high of $44.20 and are now at $21.65. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services. The Company offers digital prototyping, printed electronics, device integration, circuit designing, and volume board assembly services. Jabil serves automotive, consumer health, data centers, energy, and defense and aerospace sectors worldwide.

