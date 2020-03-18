Jabil Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.06. Approximately 274,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Jabil Inc has overhead space with shares priced $20.95, or 35.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $32.22. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.28 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.16.

Jabil Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.20 and the current low of $20.06 and are currently at $20.95 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 2.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services. The Company offers digital prototyping, printed electronics, device integration, circuit designing, and volume board assembly services. Jabil serves automotive, consumer health, data centers, energy, and defense and aerospace sectors worldwide.

