Itt Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ITT)

Shares of Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $41.45. So far today approximately 141,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 814,000 shares.

Potential upside of 43.9% exists for Itt Inc, based on a current level of $42.85 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.67. Itt Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $64.15 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $67.83.

ITT Inc. manufactures engineered components and customized technology solutions for industrial end-markets. The Company offers complex pumps to advanced brake pads to intricate connectors. ITT serves energy infrastructure, electronics, aerospace, and transportation sectors.

Itt Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.56 and the current low of $41.45 and are currently at $42.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

