Iron Mountain: The Losing Streak Continues (IRM)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) traded today at a new 52-week low of $25.60. So far today approximately 214,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.2 million shares.

Iron Mountain has overhead space with shares priced $25.78, or 32.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $38.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.59 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $31.90.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a storage and information management company. The Company provides records management, data management solutions, and information destruction services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Iron Mountain have traded between the current low of $25.60 and a high of $36.65 and are now at $25.78. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 0.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Iron Mountain and will alert subscribers who have IRM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.