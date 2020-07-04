Iron Mountain Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (IRM)

Today, shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $23.81 on a volume of 356K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Iron Mountain has traded in a range of $21.02 to $36.65 and is now at $25.15, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Iron Mountain on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.98. Since that call, shares of Iron Mountain have fallen 27.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.