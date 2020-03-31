Iron Mountain Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (IRM)

Today, shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $24.42 on a volume of 250K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Iron Mountain share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.65 and a 52-week low of $21.02 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $24.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Iron Mountain on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.98. Since that call, shares of Iron Mountain have fallen 22.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.