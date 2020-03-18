Ipg Photonics Crosses Below its 10-day MA (IPGP)

Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $116.26 on a volume of 142K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ipg Photonics have traded between a low of $80.68 and a high of $185.45 and are now at $114.77, which is 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 1.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ipg Photonics and will alert subscribers who have IPGP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.