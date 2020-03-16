Ionis Pharmaceut Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Ionis Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:IONS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $41.55. Approximately 77,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 981,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ionis Pharmaceut have traded between the current low of $41.55 and a high of $86.58 and are now at $43.91. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company researches in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development that focuses on drugs for patients who have unmet medical needs. Ionis Pharmaceuticals serves customers in the United States.

There is potential upside of 36.1% for shares of Ionis Pharmaceut based on a current price of $43.91 and an average consensus analyst price target of $59.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.16 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $61.69.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ionis Pharmaceut and will alert subscribers who have IONS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.