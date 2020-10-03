Ionis Pharmaceut Crosses Below its 10-day MA (IONS)

Today, shares of Ionis Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:IONS) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $52.97 on a volume of 106K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Ionis Pharmaceut share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.27 and a high of $86.58 and are now at $51.33, 6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

