Investors Bancor: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ISBC)

Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.31. So far today approximately 374,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.3 million shares.

Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) has potential upside of 127.3% based on a current price of $6.49 and analysts' consensus price target of $14.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.20 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.39.

Over the past year, Investors Bancorhas traded in a range of $6.31 to $12.74 and are now at $6.49. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 2.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Savings Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans and also invests in securities. Investors Savings Bank operates through a network of offices throughout New Jersey.

