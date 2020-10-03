Investors Bancor: The Losing Streak Continues (ISBC)

Shares of Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) traded today at $9.88, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 452,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Savings Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans and also invests in securities. Investors Savings Bank operates through a network of offices throughout New Jersey.

Investors Bancor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.77 and the current low of $9.88 and are currently at $10.06 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) has potential upside of 46.6% based on a current price of $10.06 and analysts' consensus price target of $14.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $11.46 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $11.67.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Investors Bancor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Investors Bancor in search of a potential trend change.