Investors Bancor Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ISBC)

Today, shares of Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $10.95 on a volume of 452K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Investors Bancor share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.88 and a high of $12.77 and are now at $10.06. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

