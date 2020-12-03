Invesco Ltd: New 52-Week Low Set Today (IVZ)

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.91. So far today approximately 242,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.3 million shares.

Invesco Ltd has overhead space with shares priced $9.93, or 72.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $36.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.96 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Invesco Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.91 and a high of $22.18 and are now at $9.93. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Invesco Ltd. provides investment management services. The Company offers equity, fixed income, separate accounts, exchange traded, collective, and balance mutual funds. Invesco serves customers globally.

