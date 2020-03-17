Invesco Ltd: The Losing Streak Continues (IVZ)

Shares of Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.20. So far today approximately 1.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.7 million shares.

Invesco Ltd. provides investment management services. The Company offers equity, fixed income, separate accounts, exchange traded, collective, and balance mutual funds. Invesco serves customers globally.

In the past 52 weeks, Invesco Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.20 and a high of $22.18 and are now at $8.31. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Potential upside of 333.2% exists for Invesco Ltd, based on a current level of $8.31 and analysts' average consensus price target of $36.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.48 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.46.

