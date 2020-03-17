Intuitive Surgic: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $376.15. Approximately 306,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 832,000 shares.

Potential upside of 21.7% exists for Intuitive Surgic, based on a current level of $380.05 and analysts' average consensus price target of $462.47. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $544.83 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $571.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intuitive Surgic have traded between the current low of $376.15 and a high of $619.00 and are now at $380.05. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. design, manufactures, and markets surgical systems. The Company offers endoscopes, endoscopic retractors and disectors, scissors, scalpels, forceps, needle holders, electrocautery, ultrasonic cutters, and accessories during surgical procedures. Intuitive Surgical operates worldwide.

