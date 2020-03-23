Intuit Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (INTU)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) traded at a new 52-week low today of $190.03. Approximately 171,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Intuit Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $190.03 and a high of $306.89 and are now at $190.05. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Intuit Inc. develops and markets business and financial management software solutions for small and medium sized businesses, financial institutions, consumers, and accounting professionals. The Company provides software for small business management and payroll processing, personal finance, and tax preparation and filing.

Based on a current price of $190.05, Intuit Inc is currently 6.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $178.50. Intuit Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $269.60 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $276.79.

