Intuit Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (INTU)

Shares of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) traded at a new 52-week low today of $216.18. Approximately 317,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Intuit Inc. develops and markets business and financial management software solutions for small and medium sized businesses, financial institutions, consumers, and accounting professionals. The Company provides software for small business management and payroll processing, personal finance, and tax preparation and filing.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) is currently priced 17.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $178.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $270.10 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $280.47.

Intuit Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $306.89 and the current low of $216.18 and are currently at $216.78 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

