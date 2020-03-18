Intl Paper Co Crosses Below its 10-day MA (IP)

Today, shares of Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $32.75 on a volume of 131K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Intl Paper Co has traded in a range of $28.20 to $47.96 and is now at $31.88, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intl Paper Co and will alert subscribers who have IP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.