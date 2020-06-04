Intl Paper Co Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (IP)

Today, shares of Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $30.26 on a volume of 545K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Paper Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.38 and a high of $47.96 and are now at $31.42, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intl Paper Co on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $41.53. Since that call, shares of Intl Paper Co have fallen 29.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.