Intl Flvr & Frag Crosses Below its 10-day MA (IFF)

Today, shares of Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $108.27 on a volume of 125K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Intl Flvr & Frag has traded in a range of $94.98 to $152.95 and is now at $102.01, 7% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

