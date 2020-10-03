Intl Flvr & Frag Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (IFF)

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $122.19 on a volume of 148K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $152.95 and a 52-week low of $104.86 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $115.13 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 0.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intl Flvr & Frag and will alert subscribers who have IFF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.