Intercontinental Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $72.31. Approximately 334,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Intercontinentalhas traded in a range of $72.31 to $101.93 and are now at $72.50. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

There is potential upside of 11.2% for shares of Intercontinental based on a current price of $72.50 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $91.73 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $93.44.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates global commodity and financial products marketplaces. The Company operates electronic energy markets and soft commodity exchanges as well. ICE offers access to contracts based on crude oil and refined products, natural gas, power and emissions, as well as agricultural commodities including cocoa, coffee, cotton, orange juice, and sugar.

