Intercontinental Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ICE)

Today, shares of Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $93.77 on a volume of 243K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intercontinental have traded between a low of $72.25 and a high of $101.93 and are now at $90.82, which is 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Intercontinental. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Intercontinental in search of a potential trend change.