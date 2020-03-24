Intel Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (INTC)

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $48.86 on a volume of 2.6 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Intel Corp has traded in a range of $42.86 to $69.29 and is now at $54.53, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intel Corp on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $60.05. Since that call, shares of Intel Corp have fallen 17.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.