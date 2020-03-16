Intel Corp Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (INTC)

Today, shares of Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $53.14 on a volume of 1.3 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Intel Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.86 and a high of $69.29 and are now at $47.51, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

