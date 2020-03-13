Integra Lifescie: New 52-Week Low Set Today (IART)

Integra Lifescie (NASDAQ:IART) traded at a new 52-week low today of $39.73. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 194,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 711,000 shares.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices, implants, and biomaterials. The Company's products are primarily used in the treatment of burns and skin defects, spinal and cranial disorders, orthopedics, and other surgical applications.

Potential upside of 50.0% exists for Integra Lifescie, based on a current level of $41.94 and analysts' average consensus price target of $62.91. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.78 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $57.40.

Integra Lifescie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.09 and the current low of $39.73 and are currently at $41.94 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

