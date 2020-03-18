Ingersoll-Rand Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $19.33. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 304,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Ingersoll-Randhas traded in a range of $19.33 to $146.85 and are now at $20.13. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.19% lower and 5.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company manufactures industrial equipment. The Company offers central heaters, air conditioners, electric vehicles, air cleaners, and fluid handling products. Ingersoll-Rand markets its products worldwide.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) has potential upside of 411.4% based on a current price of $20.13 and analysts' consensus price target of $102.94. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $110.07 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $120.89.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ingersoll-Rand and will alert subscribers who have IR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.