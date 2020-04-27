Incyte Corp: The Winning Streak Continues (INCY)

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) traded today at a new 52-week high of $104.81. So far today approximately 188,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) is currently priced 19.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $83.75. Incyte Corp shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $81.36 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $79.97.

Incyte Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.81 and a 52-week low of $62.48 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $104.25 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.4%.

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes proprietary small molecule drugs, primarily used in oncology.

