Illumina Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded today at $199.90, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 70,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Illumina, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the large scale analysis of genetic variation and biological function. The Company provides a comprehensive line of products and services that currently serve the sequencing, genotyping and gene expression markets for genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) has potential upside of 31.6% based on a current price of $199.90 and analysts' consensus price target of $263.06. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $291.10 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $307.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Illumina Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $199.90 and a high of $380.76 and are now at $199.90. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

