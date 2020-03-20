Illumina Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ILMN)

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $232.31 on a volume of 362K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Illumina Inc has traded in a range of $196.78 to $380.76 and is now at $232.71, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

