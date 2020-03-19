Illinois Tool Wo: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ITW)

Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) traded today at a new 52-week low of $133.75. So far today approximately 88,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Illinois Tool Wo share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $190.85 and the current low of $133.75 and are currently at $134.34 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. designs and manufactures fasteners, components, equipment, consumable systems, and a variety of specialty products and equipment. The Company's products include industrial fluids and adhesives, tooling for specialty applications, welding products, and quality measurement equipment and systems. Illinois Tool Works operates worldwide.

There is potential upside of 26.4% for shares of Illinois Tool Wo based on a current price of $134.34 and an average consensus analyst price target of $169.73. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $163.50 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $175.00.

