Illinois Tool Wo Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (ITW)

Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $156.27 on a volume of 104K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Illinois Tool Wo have traded between a low of $136.92 and a high of $190.85 and are now at $148.15, which is 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 0.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Illinois Tool Wo and will alert subscribers who have ITW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.