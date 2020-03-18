Idex Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (IEX)

Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $109.91. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 54,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 495,000 shares.

IDEX Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets pump and dispensing equipment and other engineered products. The Company offers products including industrial pumps, lubrication systems, banding and clamping devices, and rescue tools. IDEX serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Idex Corp have traded between the current low of $109.91 and a high of $178.14 and are now at $117.63. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) has potential upside of 20.3% based on a current price of $117.63 and analysts' consensus price target of $141.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $162.78 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $163.61.

