Idex Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (IEX)

Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $116.67. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 53,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 473,000 shares.

IDEX Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets pump and dispensing equipment and other engineered products. The Company offers products including industrial pumps, lubrication systems, banding and clamping devices, and rescue tools. IDEX serves customers worldwide.

Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) has potential upside of 18.0% based on a current price of $119.89 and analysts' consensus price target of $141.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $163.93 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $164.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Idex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $116.67 and a high of $178.14 and are now at $119.89. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 2.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Idex Corp and will alert subscribers who have IEX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.