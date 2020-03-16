Ibm: The Losing Streak Continues (IBM)

Shares of Ibm (NYSE:IBM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $96.88. Approximately 54,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 7 million shares.

Ibm has overhead space with shares priced $96.88, or 43.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $170.61. Ibm shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $138.20 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $138.83.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) provides computer solutions through the use of advanced information technology. The Company's solutions include technologies, systems, products, services, software, and financing. IBM offers its products through its global sales and distribution organization, as well as through a variety of third party distributors and resellers.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ibm have traded between the current low of $96.88 and a high of $158.75 and are now at $96.88. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

