Iberiabank Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (IBKC)

Shares of Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded today at $42.65, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on approximately average trading volume as 406,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 352,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 102.5% for shares of Iberiabank Corp based on a current price of $44.49 and an average consensus analyst price target of $90.10. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.58 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $73.47.

IBERIABANK Corporation is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a commercial bank conducting business from a network of offices located throughout Louisiana. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate consumer and commercial loans. IBERIABANK also offers discount brokerage services through a wholly owned subsidiary.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Iberiabank Corp have traded between the current low of $42.65 and a high of $81.86 and are now at $44.49. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

