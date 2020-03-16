Huntsman Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (HUN)

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $13.48. So far today approximately 136,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Huntsman Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.48 and a high of $25.66 and are now at $13.61. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

Potential upside of 194.9% exists for Huntsman Corp, based on a current level of $13.61 and analysts' average consensus price target of $40.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.74 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.24.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and markets differentiated chemicals. The Company offers accelerators, advanced materials, agricultural surfactants, amine oxides, butylene carbonate, clarite, carbonates, dimethylpiperazine, ethanolamines, pigments, and wide variety of other chemicals. Huntsman serves consumer and industrial markets worldwide.

