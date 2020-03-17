Huntington Ingal Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII) traded at a new 52-week low today of $149.02. So far today approximately 82,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 389,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Huntington Ingal share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $149.02 and a high of $279.71 and are now at $151.58. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Potential upside of 70.5% exists for Huntington Ingal, based on a current level of $151.58 and analysts' average consensus price target of $258.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $231.11 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $245.77.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) designs, builds, and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and Coast Guard. The Company also provides after-market services for military ships worldwide. HII consists of two primary business divisions, Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding.

