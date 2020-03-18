Huntington Banc: The Losing Streak Continues (HBAN)

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $7.60. So far today approximately 1.1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 12.8 million shares.

Huntington Banc has overhead space with shares priced $7.72, or 55.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $17.18. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.07 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.82.

Over the past year, Huntington Banchas traded in a range of $7.60 to $15.63 and are now at $7.72. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 2.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a multi-state bank holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking, automobile financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust, brokerage, customized insurance service programs, and other financial products and services.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Huntington Banc and will alert subscribers who have HBAN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.