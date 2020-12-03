Huntington Banc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.26. Approximately 828,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Huntington Banc have traded between the current low of $8.26 and a high of $15.63 and are now at $8.40. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 2.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

Huntington Banc has overhead space with shares priced $8.40, or 51.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $17.18. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.58 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.91.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a multi-state bank holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking, automobile financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust, brokerage, customized insurance service programs, and other financial products and services.

