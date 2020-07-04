Huntington Banc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (HBAN)

Today, shares of Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $7.83 on a volume of 1.2 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Huntington Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.82 and a high of $15.63 and are now at $8.13, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.04% lower and 5.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Huntington Banc on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.00. Since that call, shares of Huntington Banc have fallen 46.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.