H&R Block Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) traded today at $14.53, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 236,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3 million shares.

H&R Block Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.62 and the current low of $14.53 and are currently at $17.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

H&R Block Inc has overhead space with shares priced $17.71, or 42.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $31.00. H&R Block Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.76 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $24.93.

H&R Block, Inc. provides a wide range of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The Company provides tax services to the general public, accounting and consulting services, and consumer financial and personal productivity software. H&R Block provides its tax services to clients in the United States and other countries.

